The Councillor for Festivals in Torrevieja, Rosario Martínez, together with the Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, and the Councillor for Youth, Domingo Paredes, presented a preview of the upcoming events in the town throughout the Patron Saint festivities.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Musical”, Arde Bogotá, Camela and Mocedades with Los Panchos, are some of the main attractions of the upcoming Torrevieja Patron Saint Festival, with tickets already on sale at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre box office.
On Friday, December 1, the Municipal Theatre will host “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Musical” with tickets at prices of 15 and 18 euro.
This musical first premiered in London’s West End in 2013, breaking box office records until 2017. After several successful seasons, the musical arrived on Broadway in 2017 and toured the United States in 2018; In 2019, they began a tour of Australia and until 2021, visiting Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. The musical was adapted into other languages and, in 2019, premiered in Milan and Norway; In 2021, it arrived in Brazil, France and Denmark.
On Tuesday, December 5, the “Tavi y Carmona” Sports Palace will host the performance of one of the most fashionable groups today, Arde Bogotá, with tickets at a popular price of 10 euro.
At the end of May, Arde Bogotá began a tour of festivals and concert halls that will keep them traveling between 2023 and 2024. It is worth highlighting the presentation of “Cowboys de la A3” in the Plaza de Toros de Murcia, on June 8, with an entrance of 6,500 people, and selling out for three consecutive days in the Sala La Riviera in Madrid, in just over four and a half hours, since the sale began.
On September 19 of this year, it was reported that the group from Cartagena was a candidate for two awards at the 2023 Latin Grammys, in the categories of Best Rock Album with “Cowboys de la A3” and Best Rock Song with “Los Perros”.
On Thursday, December 7, also at the Palacio de Deportes, Camela will perform, with tickets priced at 10 euro, presenting their new album “May the music accompany you”, in which they pay tribute to the “Star Wars” universe. It is not the first time that they have used cinematographic references on their covers and, for this occasion, they not only play in the title with one of the most famous phrases from the George Lucas saga, “May the force be with you”, but, In addition, they recreate the aesthetics of the galactic series featuring the main protagonists, Dioni in the role of Qui-Gon – Jinn and Princess Leia’s Angels.
Camela, icon and greatest exponent of technorumba in Spain with almost three decades of musical career behind them and more than seven million records sold, continue to develop their ingenuity and creativity, establishing themselves as a unique and unrepeatable band in constant reinvention, with an unmistakable style that only belongs to them.
Finally, on Sunday, December 10, the Municipal Theatre will host the performance of Mocedades and Los Panchos, with tickets at a single price of 5 euro. Mocedades are celebrating their more than 50 years with the Trio Los Panchos, represented by their latest lead singer, Rafael Basurto Lara. They are a world reference in bolero and romantic ballads.
The first dates they have already shared have been a total success, filling venues in Bilbao, Murcia and San Sebastián in Spanish territory or in several cities in Mexico and the United States.
The show they present is simply magical, both singing their well-known repertoires and interacting at various moments of the show and, ultimately, making the viewer experience it as a unique and unforgettable moment.