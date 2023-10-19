



The Guardia Civil arrested four men of Georgian origin, between 30 and 45 years old, who were on holiday in Torrevieja when they allegedly committed 16 crimes of robbery with force in the towns of Guardamar de Segura, Almoradí, Albatera, Novelda and Aspe.

The gang acted frantically in the morning and with clearly established functions, some kept watch, others accessed the homes with ‘bumping’ and ‘impressioning’ methods and a fifth person sold the stolen objects.

The ‘bumping’ method consists of inserting a trick key into the cylinder of the lock, which is hit with a hammer to unlock the pistons and rotate them at the same time, so that the criminals can access the house quickly and silently.

The ‘impressioning’ method is used to achieve a duplicate of the key without us realising it, since it is done by inserting aluminium sheets into the cylinder while waiting for someone to insert the key. The danger of this technique is that the lock is not forced and does not leave any traces.

It is estimated that the total value of the money and objects stolen reached 100,000 euro. The investigators were able to locate 150 pieces of jewellery, 35 watches and 26 high-end pairs of glasses and 600 euro in cash, all valued at 45,000 euro. A lot of these located objects have been returned to their rightful owners.

The four detainees, who are charged with 16 crimes of robbery with force inside a home, have been placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court No. 1 of Torrevieja, who has ordered their entry into prison without bail, in addition to carrying out the investigation of a fifth suspect, a 36-year-old woman of the same nationality as the detainees, who was supposedly dedicated to the subsequent sale of the stolen objects.