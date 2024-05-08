



The Motor AT Center Andalucía company, with headquarters in Germany, dedicated to sports tourism and the promotion of the motorbike industry, has been in Mojácar promoting its tourist activity from October last year to early May 2024. For seven months, the entire winter season, they have been renewing their clients in Mojácar.

Hence through the Motor AT Center alone, more than 1,500 people have visited the locality and have been able to enjoy the superior qualities of the municipality, the area and the 108 motorbikes, the latest models, from the brands: BMW, Aprilia, Yamaha and TVS, which they have brought to Mojácar for their clients’ use.

Over these months they have used the facilities of the Hotel Marina Playa, part of the Servigroup chain, both for the motorcyclists’ accommodation and for the superb technical facilities the hotel has for the safekeeping of the motorbikes, a repair and charging workshop, in the case of the electric bikes, and being the base of the company’s Delegation in Spain.

It is worth highlighting that among this significant number of visitors coming to Mojácar, there are tourists of 45 different nationalities. The largest group is German travellers, followed by Spaniards, Scandinavians and Europeans in general, although they have also come from the US, Asia, Australia and Africa, which means the locality has become a showcase as a tourist destination for people from all over the world.

The profile of the clients coming to Mojácar corresponds to motorcycling enthusiasts, with an average age of just over 40 and a high purchasing power.

The Motor AT Center company is one of the most important in the sector, having branches on all continents. That its Andalusian headquarters is located in Mojácar is good news and ensures a large-scale winter tourist flow.

Visitors come to the locality and have the opportunity to try the latest motorbikes on the market, from the most prestigious brands, that they find ready in Mojácar so they can try them out.

Once in Mojácar the Motor ATC company clients have several options: to choose which motorbike to use from among the main leading brands as well as their accessories, where they can also select helmets with the latest innovations and suitable clothing with the latest advances in safety; race on the Tabernas circuit, testing the characteristics of the engine of any of the motorbikes put at their disposal or take some tourist routes getting to know the incomparable corners of the area and its cuisine, driving along roads of great beauty and really ideal for enjoying on a motorbike.

All the ATC offers can be taken up, always accompanied by a monitor on any of the activities and who, both on the circuit and on the routes, set out the necessary instructions for the safety of the group and for maximum engine performance.

Consolidating and building loyalty for winter tourism and thereby breaking with seasonality is one of the Local Council’s priorities. Work that is being carried out on different fronts and that is already bearing fruit, mainly in the promotion of sports tourism, where the good weather is made the most of and combined with the ideal facilities for the practice of many sports disciplines which the municipality has and Mojácar’s great offer in relation to hospitality, cuisine, free time and leisure.

The collaboration of Mojácar Council, through the Sports Department and its head, Jesús Montoya, already has several of these initiatives, which represents an important pillar in the promotion of Mojácar as an ideal destination at any time of year, and its management model is laying the foundations for breaking with seasonality and turning Mojácar into an unbeatable location to experience 365 days of the year.