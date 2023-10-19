



The Oceanogràfic Foundation has released four turtles into the sea on Wednesday morning from the beach of Guardamar del Segura, in Alicante. They are the only sea turtles that have survived from the nest found detected in 2022 in the Valencian Community.

These four turtles, all males, have spent a year in the growth and reintroduction program at the Oceanogràfic facilities of the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències of Valencia.

Each of the turtles had a satellite transmitter fitted by the University of Valencia, in collaboration with the UPV, within the Life-Med Turtles project. This technology will allow scientists to closely track their behaviour, providing important data to continue scientific research and conservation of the species.

Experts say they are very optimistic as the survival rates of the animals when entering the sea are around 90%, which means success for the conservation of the species.

The Guardamar nest, found on July 26, 2022, contained 131 eggs, but despite the large number only four hatched and managed to survive. The reasons behind this low hatching rate remain unknown.