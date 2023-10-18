



Three people were seriously injured and another three slightly injured in a multiple traffic accident on the N-332 road near the Parque de las Unidas-Colegio Acequión, in Torrevieja.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling toward Alicante crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a minivan, which was traveling in the direction of Orihuela Costa.

Those seriously injured include a 50-year-old woman who was taken to the Orihuela Hospital and two men, one 28 years of age and the other whose age is unknown because he was undocumented, and who were moved to the Torrevieja University Hospital.

The road was closed to traffic in both directions for two hours, while rescue and health care efforts were carried out and the vehicles were removed from the road. The Torrevieja Local Police kept the road closed at all accesses to the N-332 in the affected section, which caused subsequent delays on the CV-95.

The car that crossed into the opposite lane is thought to be right hand drive. The minivan was perched on the N332 guardrail with a good part of the chassis suspended in the air. At least five other cars suffered minor damage in the crash, according to the Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

The stretch of road in question has a double continuous line that separates the carriageway in both directions of travel, with overtaking prohibited for eight kilometres.

There is also signage warning that the road is a dangerous black spot as well as illuminated signage that is activated when there are traffic jams.