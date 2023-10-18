



San Fulgencio now has the distinctive Tourist Municipality of Singularity of the Valencian Community. The local councillor for Tourism, Paulino Herrero, accompanied by the technicians of the San Fulgencio Tourist Information Office, Reme García and Inés Lorenzo, received the commemorative plaque in Alicante yesterday from the Regional Councillor for Innovation, Industry, Trade and Tourism, Nuria Montes.

The Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV) published this appointment last June, reserved for localities that promote quality services for the tourist population through sustainable and inclusive tourism based on hospitality. As councilor Herrero said, this recognition “is an incentive to continue working for excellence in the services we offer to all visitors who come to San Fulgencio to enjoy our excellent climate, its proximity to the beach and nature, our traditions and rich gastronomy”.

For his part, the mayor of San Fulgencio, José María Ballester, expressed his gratitude for the work carried out by this area, “which works every day to improve what we offer as a municipality, as well as to give an excellent service to visitors from our tourist information offices”. The mayor also highlighted other important milestones in tourism achieved in the last year, such as obtaining the Q for Tourism Quality certificate from the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality to the San Fulgencio Tourist Information Office, as well as the drafting of the town’s Strategic Tourism Plan, currently under development.