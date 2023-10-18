



Why Aircall’s integration with hubSpot is suitable for your business?

Aircall continues to make a difference for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Aircall’s integration with HubSpot has transformed businesses by increasing productivity and tracking customers through marketing to sales and success.

Aircall and HubSpot Phone Integration

Aircall is a game-changer in your business as it offers numerous features such as call recording, call routing, voicemail, and analytics to simplify customer interactions. It lets your business create a personalized phone number to handle calls from anywhere, making phone communications less stressful.

On the other hand, HubSpot is a customer relationship management (CRM) platform where businesses can manage their sales, marketing, and customer service activities using tools and features that streamline their workflows, automate tasks, and track customer interactions. The all-in-one software makes the customer the main priority of your business.

The integration between Aircall and HubSpot offers your business a seamless communication and CRM solution. Hubspot phone system integration can sync call data directly into your CRM system to enable a centralized view of customer interactions. You can log all calls and SMS messages to Contacts, Tickets, and Deals. You can build custom reports and automate post-call actions to simplify your work. The integration enables businesses to identify trends, make data-driven decisions, and streamline their lead nurturing process, improving customer experience.

Features that make Aircall and HubSpot Integration a Successful Venture for your Business

Conversational Intelligence allows teams to listen to, share, and analyze calls without leaving the HubSpot platform.

Custom Insight Cards: lets a business decide the data from HubSpot they can add to the Aircall dashboard, enabling teams to have the data they need front and center.

SMS logging: for easy tracking of messages with relevant Contacts, Companies and Tickets.

Tag syncing: to make sorting logged calls easier.

Automatic ticket creation: for choosing a pipeline to create new tickets and specific ticket status.

Click-to-call: receive incoming call alters and start a conversation without having to switch to different tabs.

Omni-Channel capability: reduces distraction, monitors call status and makes adjustments in real-time.

Interactive Voice Response: a directory automatically routes customers to the correct team on their first try.

Benefits of Aircall’s HubSpot Phone Integration for your Business.

First, the integration allows businesses to streamline communication where call data is automatically logged and eliminates the need for manual data entry. This way, teams can directly access all call information, such as recordings, notes, and outcomes, within the HubSpot CRM interface.

Second, businesses can centralize their customer communication data as they can sync the data automatically with HubSpot CRM. The data allows the sales, marketing, and customer service teams to access and use valuable data to inform their strategies and personalize customer interactions, improving the customer experience.

Third, the integration improves team efficiency by streamlining processes and automating workflows. Calls can automatically be tagged on predefined criteria such as call types, outcomes, or specific campaigns. With the tags, businesses can effectively segment and analyze call data and leverage them to measure call performance, identify trends, and optimize the sales and support process.

Lastly, you can use the mobile apps to keep HubSpot data up to date regardless of location. So, it simplifies remote and hybrid work as you can log important information in real time, even when the team is out of the office.

Conclusion

So, when integrated with HubSpot, Aircall’s benefits and tools can help boost SMEs by improving their communication. The features and benefits show how this integration can improve your business’ productivity.