



The 38th Mojácar Popular Race was held this weekend, with a large number of participants and a great sporting atmosphere that filled the Plaza Nueva with the activity and colour of runners, family members and spectators, who did not want to miss this traditional race.

The event was organised by Mojácar Council, through the Sports Department and its head, Jesús Montoya Gredilla; the institutional collaboration of the Almería Provincial Council of Almería, as well as the Community Sport company, specialising in sporting events, mainly athletics and cycling.

With categories for all audiences and ages, women and men, the main event had a route of 9,100 metres, a total ascent of 204 meters. The starting line was in Plaza Nueva, in the heart of the locality’s old town, descending, in a circular circuit, to the beach to go up again to Plaza Nueva where the finish line was also located.

In the men’s general classification, within the men’s veteran category and with an excellent time of 33.22 minutes, Juan Manuel Tejada, from the Sur Este Athletics Club, was the winner. Second place was obtained by Antonio Jesús Hernández, with a time of 34.26 minutes and the third position corresponded to Alberto Fernández, who completed the route in 35.43 minutes.

In the Women’s General, victory was obtained by Gail Corville, with the Female Veteran B category and a time of 41.26 minutes. Second place went to Remedios Martines and third place to Isabel Guevara, with times of 50.18 and 51.54 minutes respectively.

In senior women, victory was obtained by Alejandra Bohorquez and in senior men, Jesús Hernández. The female veteran A category went to Remedios Martínez and male veteran, Juan Manuel Tejada.

The winners in category B veterans were Shirrlem Bahl and Pedro Jesús Valdivia.

The trophies, donated by the Mojácaar City Council, were presented at the end of the race by the sports councillor, Jesús Montoya Gredila, who was very pleased with the participation and high level of the runners.

The race passed off without incident, controlled at all times by the organisers and the Local Police. An excellent organisation that meant many of the runners were already asking about the 39th edition.

All the youngest athletes obtained a medal for their participation and sporting spirit. The little ones, from the age of seven, completed the planned route, according to their age and with the concentration the race demanded. An excellent pool of young athletes who will undoubtedly continue running the streets of Mojácar in future events.