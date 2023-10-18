



As in previous years, Mojácar Council organised a trip for the members of the locality’s Municipal Music Band in appreciation for the young musicians’ work throughout the year, taking part in all the municipality’s events and taking centre stage in the most in-demand concerts n the calendar of local activities.

On this occasion, the Mediterranean coast was the setting for four intense days in which they visited Gandía, Valencia and made a special visit to the municipality of Guadalest in Alicante province.

The trip was made up of 40 young musicians who were able to go along, the director of the Municipal Music Band, Miguel Ángel Miranda and a monitor, as well as the Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, who accompanied them for much of the tour.

When they arrived in Gandía they enjoyed an afternoon of multi-adventures in one of its theme parks and the next day, now in Valencia city, they visited different emblematic places, such as the City of Arts and Sciences. A must-see visit to the Oceanographic, the Museum, the Hemispheric, without forgetting some time for shopping.

A tour of Valencia old town was unmissable, accompanied by an official guide, where they could see everything from the oldest historical Valencia to the most modern and avant-garde buildings.

They went round the most significant monuments, such as the Serranos Towers, the “Lonja” (The Silk

Exchange), and the Cathedral, from the 14th and 15th centuries, without missing the well-known Palace of Music, an emblematic place for the musicians.

La Albufera, its Natural Park, was the next stop with the aim of seeing the Iberian Peninsula’s most important wetland areas. Visit with boat ride included.

On the way back to Mojácar, a stop was planned in the symbolic town of Guadalest. An Alicante town that is more than 1,000 years old and one of the most visited in Spain due to its distinctive landscape and historical, cultural and urban characteristics. Also well known for its castle, a fortress dating from the 11th century.

As ever in all the trips made by the Municipal Music Band, the atmosphere was relaxed and a rapport and camaraderie accompanied them at all times. A great harmony that is reflected in their concerts and in all the joint activities.

With these well-deserved days of rest at an end, it is a return to the routine and future plans, in which new members will join the team to take on the Christmas Concert on the 23rd of December and some surprises, which they still do not want to reveal, and with which they will undoubtedly surprise their neighbours.