



The psychosis due to the chilling death of 13 people in the Las Atalayas fire, in Murcia, continues to have repercussions in the plenary sessions of neighbouring towns.

Sueña Torrevieja has asked the City Torrevieja council to carry out inspection of nightlife venues in the town to ensure that they comply with current regulations, that the operation and maintenance is correct and that they have the necessary permits, licenses opening, activity and safety, and that their fire prevention matters are appropriate.

Councilor Pablo Samper has said that, “we are sure that our proposal, supported by the Torrevieja City Council and in direct collaboration with the Association of Hospitality Venues of Torrevieja and Region (AEHTC) will be beneficial for hoteliers, workers and clients, since “Your safety will be guaranteed, that the documentation is in order and the facilities are in perfect condition.”

The objective is to prevent and guarantee that an accident as serious as the one that occurred in Murcia recently does not occur in Torrevieja because safety regulations are not complied with or because leisure activities are carried out in unlicensed premises.

In Orihuela, the PSOE have said that they are asking the same questions to the PP-Vox government team.

«Given the events that recently occurred in Murcia, it has been shown, once again, the importance of the Administration enforcing the necessary legislation regarding opening licenses, activity licenses and security measures, both in their granting and in their follow-up. The Socialist Group insists that the Orihuela Council must proceed to review all the activities that have the corresponding licenses and those that do not have them, creating a municipal census of activities and demanding compliance with current regulations to prevent risk situations in similar establishments in this municipality,” they say.