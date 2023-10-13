



The La Fuente Municipal Art Gallery has, until the end of the month, an exhibition by the Friends of Painting Association thanks to its director, Graciana Peralta.

On the 11th, Mojácar Council, through its Culture Department, Graciana Peralta and the workshop students who are exhibiting in the municipal hall offered a glass of wine to visitors to the gallery and a day on which the artists were there to be able to chat in person about their work.

Noemi Linares, Mojácar Council Culture Councillor, attended this event with the local public and the artists. She was also able to see the show first-hand and hear the artists’ explanations about a top-class and colourful exhibition, highlighting the high quality of the works on display.

Graciana Peralta, an Argentinian architect and artist, arrived in Spain in 2001. From this moment she decided to dedicate all her activity to painting. Her first steps in the world of art were much earlier, through artistic drawing and in painting techniques, always self-taught, taking part in Pablo Bobbio’s painting workshop in Buenos Aires, where she finished perfecting the different styles and trends which have been shaping her unmistakeable artistic personality.

In 2009 Graciana Peralta created the Friends of Painting Group. This association is made up of her students, and was born with the intention of showing all the work done by them to the public.

There are students from seven years to “many more”, she says, but all with the same enthusiasm and talent, who express their art according to the different sensitivities and visions of artistic creation.

There have been many exhibitions since then, held throughout the whole of Almería, all with excellent reviews and great success.

This is not the first time the Friends of Painting Association has visited Mojácar, always surprising visitors and being highly visited.

The exhibition will remain open to the public, free of charge, until the 30th of October, from Wednesday to Friday from 9am to 1pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm.