



As has become customary, the Garrucha Civil Guard has celebrated Hispanic Day and the day of its patron saint, Our Lady of the Pillar, with a solemn mass celebrated in the locality’s San Joaquín parish church.

As in previous years, the celebration was attended by the region’s civil, military and judicial authorities and representatives of the area’s civil society, as well as by the Civil Guard’s family members and a large number of faithful.

Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, Tourism Councillor, María Gracia Alarcón, and the Chief of Mojácar Local Police attended this important event in representation of the municipality.

One of the most emotional moments of the celebration was the traditional presentation of a laurel wreath to the image of Our Lady of the Pillar by two members of the Civil Guard and by the Chief Lieutenant of the Main Station, Ángel García García, on behalf of all their colleagues, in recognition of and as a tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty.

After the mass, a cocktail was offered at the Garrucha Cultural Centre for those attending and relatives, following which the members of the Civil Guard had planned a lunch of brotherhood in Mojácar beach.