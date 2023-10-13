



A death notice on an Irish obituary website rip.ie has reported the death of Simon Fahy, one of six people facing trial for the 2018 murder of Carl Carr in Torrevieja.

The notice carries his photo, saying that he would be “sadly missed” by his heartbroken mum and dad and other relatives and friends.

The notice stated that he died last Friday, announcing that a funeral would take place privately for Simon, from Loughboy, Kilkenny, for “family and close friends only.”

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public, although it is understood it is not being treated as a crime.

The 30-year-old was one of six people, including prime suspect Wayne Walsh, prosecuted and facing trial following a long-running investigation sparked by the January 2019 discovery of Carl Carr’s body in a shallow grave by the AP7 motorway in Rojales.

See also: Missing Irishman was beaten to death

Police said they believed that Carr was killed in a fight with a knuckle-duster before his body was driven to woods 20 minutes north of his home and buried alongside bottles of bleach that were used at the house in a clean-up operation to hide the crime.

The Civil Guard considers that Fahy had an active part in the crime leading them to issue the warrant four years ago for his arrest in Ireland, for his extradition to Spain, however, the initial extradition request was rejected by Ireland after the authorities said they couldn’t find him at an address they had for him.

As a result, a Spanish judge had just issued a new international arrest warrant against Simon Fahy after declaring him in contempt of court following the earlier failed bid to have him extradited from Ireland. A court official said, “the warrant is still in place and will remain so until the courts here have proof of his death.”

The police investigation states that the alleged murderer was involved in a fist fight with Carl Carr in the house where they both lived in La Siesta, Torrevieja. The dispute took place because Walsh accused his friend of having a relationship with his then sentimental partner, one of the two women who were arrested at the time for cover-up.

It is believed that Carr died in the house where the fight took place and that his body was subsequently moved to the shallow Rojales grave by Walsh and a Spanish friend.

After the discovery of Carr’s body, his mother Marie said: “I believe he was killed because of a romantic triangle, by a man he knew who accused him of dating one of his girlfriends.

“He told me twice in the last conversation we had that he loved me. Those were his last words, ‘I love you Mam’.”

Currently five other accused are on bail, including 35-year-old Walsh who was one of Carl’s flatmates, in La Siesta. Two of the three female suspects include a part-time model and a bar manager Walsh had been romantically linked with. They have not been charged with killing Carl and are instead facing lesser charges including concealment. The trial will be carried out in front of a jury and is thought to be scheduled for early next year.

In March it emerged Wayne Walsh had been re-arrested in Spain as the alleged leader of a drug trafficking organisation.

The Civil Guard subsequently held him on suspicion of leading a gang based in Torrevieja which was using parcel and courier companies to send drugs to the UK, Ireland and the States.

The judicial investigation into the drug allegations is still ongoing but sources said Walsh had also been released on conditional bail in that case.