



ACTS. Acts Community Theatre has been performing together for a number of years. We are a charitable organisation and donate most of the proceeds raised from our productions to those in need locally and other worthy causes, we keep a little back for the next production costs.

We have used both The Cardinal Beluga Theatre at San Fulgencio and The Cultural Centre at Benijofar. Among our successful productions we can include Calendar Girls, Sex please we’re 60’ and Murdered to Death.

It is down to you, our supportive audience, and our own dedicated team, that has led to our success over the years, not to mention local business sponsors and dignitaries support.

The latest production we are busily rehearsing is a farce called ‘Play On’

An hilarious comedy following the antics of a local amateur dramatic group and their trials and tribulations while trying to stage an Edwardian melodrama successfully. Hampered by an interfering playwright a slightly dodgy set with malfunctioning props, not to mention some highly strung actors and a frazzled director. All adding to opportunities for you the audience to laugh and enjoy a few hours of fun. Do come and support us.

The Play is on at The Benijofar Cultural Centre over the evenings of 9th, 10th and 11th November

Tickets are 10 Euros and are available from: The Post Box Dona Pepa, The Card Place Benimar, The Post Room Benijofar, Quentin’s Algorfa, The Post Shop Villa Martin….or reserve by What’s app 672544026

Robina Smith