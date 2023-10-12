



Next Sunday 15th October the 38th Mojácar Popular Race will be held in Mojácar, organised by the Local Council, and bringing together runners of all ages in one of the locality’s most traditional sporting activities.

The planned starting line is Plaza Nueva next to the Mojácar Scenic Viewpoint. At 10 in the morning for the full senior category: junior, seniors and veterans. At 10.10am for girls “pre-benjamín” (under-8), at 10.15am for boys “pre-benjamin” (under-8), 10.30am girls “Benjamin” (under-10), 10.35am boys “benjamín” (under-10), 10.40am girls “alevin” (under-12), and 10.45am boys “alevin” (under-12).

In the full senior category the race route will be 9,100 metros. The youth category, “cadete” (under-16), and “juvenil” (under-19), has a distance of 1,000 metres. The “alevines” (under-12s), have to run 700 metres, the “benjamín” (under-10s), 400, and the “pre-benjamín” (under-8s), 100 metres in total.

Anyone who wants to will be able to take part in this race. To participate in the race it is necessary to register, which can be done through the platforms set up by the local authority, or before the race from 8.30am to 9.30am.

The full senior category will compete over a route of approximately 9.1 kilometres. The start and finish will be in the Plaza Nueva next to the Mojácar viewing point. The maximum full senior race time is set at 1.15 hours. On Sunday 15th October the bib numbers and the commemorative bag can be collected from 8.30am in the start/finish area in Plaza Nueva next to the Mojácar viewing point.

Trophies are established for the first three masculine and feminine of each category, both in the younger and full senior races, as well as for the first three masculine and feminine overall and the first three masculine and feminine local athletes overall in the full senior race. All participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, commemorative bag and other gifts. In the younger categories, all those who finish the race will also receive a medal. The trophy presentation will take place at 12.15pm.