



ADAPT Theatre Group is all about supporting the local community, both by sharing something of our language and culture though our pantomime performances and, most importantly, contributing financially to those in need.

Every year we put together boxes of school materials for children whose families are unable to afford them. The school we have worked with most closely over the years is Las Esperanzas, in San Pedro, and this is also the school that regularly participates in our panto.

Every year a group of 8 to 12 youngsters practise their dances and learn sentences in English with their teacher, to join us on stage. Their performances are always a fantastic hit and almost every year we spot a budding star.

This year will be no different with 8 young accomplices to the four and a half thieves trying to outwit Ali Baba.

The Panto this year is “Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves” and takes place at The Casa De Cultura, C/ Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro Del Pinater on 30 th November, 1 st December and 2nd December all at 7.00pm and 3 rd December at 12.00 noon.

Tickets priced at 4€ are available from:

Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro;

Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Catolicos, San Pedro;

Animal Amigos Charity Home Shop, C/ Penelope Oasis Blvd, Los Alcazares,

Or email Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or call 656361098

For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com or visit our website: https://adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com