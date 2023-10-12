



Monday 9th of October in Pilar de la Horadada was the annual paella day promoted by the town Council. As usual an ex pat team took part, named Los Tontos, which brings a smile to the faces of our Spanish friends.

Chicken, rabbit, and rice was supplied free of charge by the council with the paella cooked over a wood fire, again supplied by the council.

There was a great atmosphere as everybody compared their method of cooking to the other teams. All the food was then carried to a marquee and served with copious quantities of bread and wine.

Charanga Huapango provided music to add to the atmosphere. Over the years new friends have been made so you can be sure that Los Tontos will all be back again next year.

In the photo are the team with the representatives of the council, all enjoying the results of their efforts

Bill Dales.