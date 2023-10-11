



Double glazing is an affordable, energy efficient addition to any home. It helps reduce the amount of heat that escapes during winter and prevents unwanted hot air entering your home in summer.

You should also hire a professional to carry out these works in a safe and efficient manner. Window companies should also offer warranties and guarantees to ensure you are fully happy with the product and service they have provided.

Reduced Condensation

Double glazing allows for larger window spaces opening up homes to more natural light. The two panes of glass also help to limit the transfer of heat making homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter which can save on energy costs.

They reduce condensation as the airtight seal minimises moisture from accumulating on the windows as it can with single glazed windows. This is a problem because it can lead to mould and mildew which can be unhealthy for the home and family.

Better Insulation

With two panes of glass separated by a gap, windows that are double glazed offer better thermal efficiency than single pane windows. This means your heating and cooling system won’t have to work as hard to keep your home at a comfortable temperature, which leads to reduced energy costs over time.

The two panes of glass also act as a buffer against external noise, helping you enjoy a quieter home environment. This feature is particularly useful for people living in urban areas with lots of noise pollution.

Reduced Noise

In homes near busy roads, railway lines, flight paths or noisy neighbours, double glazing can significantly reduce outside noise. This allows you to enjoy a more peaceful lifestyle and relax without the worry of being disturbed by noise pollution.

Double glazing prevents air from escaping through windows by creating an airtight seal between two panes of glass. This reduces energy loss which can save you money on heating and cooling bills.

During summer, double glazing can prevent sun-bleaching of furniture and carpets by blocking the heat from entering the room. This can help preserve the life of your interior decor while also saving you money on costly repairs or replacements.

Increased Property Value

Double glazing has a host of benefits for homeowners and has proven to be an effective way to increase property value. The windows, which consist of two layers of glass separated by an insulating gap, reduce energy bills, make the home more comfortable and quieter, and also improve security.

During the winter, the insulated gap stops heat from escaping your home, meaning you won’t have to turn up the heating as much. In the summer, it keeps your house cooler and can even help with air conditioning costs.

Final Thoughts

Whether you want to lower your energy bills or you’re concerned about environmental impact, double glazed windows are the best choice for your home. Their thermal efficiency, improved security and reduced condensation are sure to increase your property value for years to come. Contact Wideline Windows today to discuss how double glazing can benefit your home.