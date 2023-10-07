



Montgo Golf Society played a Stableford competition today at Oliva Nova Golf course sponsored by Glenys Cuming.

Thank you, Glenys. Today’s winner was our Captain George Braddick with 39 Stableford points and to the delight of John Day a one-shot handicap reduction. Taking 2nd place was Alan Lowans with 36 Stableford points. In 3rd spot was Sally Burrowes with 35 Stableford points.

We had two nearest the pin prizes on offer today on the 11th & 16th Holes with Alan Lowans & Carmen Knemeyer taking home the spoils. Well done to all our winners today. We had no two’s today so our supply of coveted Montgo balls remain intact.

Next weeks competition is a two-man Texas scramble sponsored by the society.