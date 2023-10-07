



Good afternoon everyone and thank you once again for supporting Smiling Jack’s Golf Society.

A great turn out today for this new event, although the course needed marshals to sort out the very slow pace, with 20 or 30 walkers playing very slowly and stopping the back 9 completely. But what a great day with fantastic company.

Firstly, a thank you to Harvey Deaton for using my leg to stop his ball going out of bounds. He said, “I heard the thud on the buggy”, but I reassured him that it wasn’t the buggy that was crying.

A big thank you also to Ger and Emma for looking after us today and to mi Julie for the fabulous food today. They all love your food.

Now for the scores:

Nearest the pin on 3 was Jimmy from the Trinity, Nearest the pin on 13 was Morten Røren, Nearest the pin in two on 2 was Jonny.

In second place with 34 points was Henry Steel, well done but no cigar, but the winner, with 37 points and a new handicap of 13, is Mr Vice, our very own Tiny Isaac’s.

The winner of the infamous BLUE JOHNNY on count back was our very own Philly, well done.

Again, I would like to thank you all for your great support of Smiling Jack’s and again thank you the Ger for your support and for donating the raffle prize of a free Smiling Jack’s Golf Day. The winner of the raffle was John Rooney’s mate, well done.

El Presidente