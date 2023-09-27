



Six sports courts have undergone a complete transformation in Torrevieja at a cost of 761,000 euros. The work was carried out by Abala Infrastructure, with the main objective of improving security and providing the best possible conditions for practicing sports in these popular municipal facilities.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, was accompanied by the Councilor for Sports, Diana Box, the director of Sports Facilities, José Antonio Carmona, and the Council’s Sports Activities Planner, former Olympic medallist Daniel Plaza, when he visited two of the courts in the Torreta III urbanisation.

One of the main improvements is the change of all lighting to highly energy efficient LED lights. This improvement will not only contribute to significant energy savings, but will also provide more uniform and brighter lighting on the courts, thus improving visibility and safety during sports activities.

The six courts that have been renovated are located in the Plaza de Europa, the La Siesta urbanization, the Los Altos urbanization, Torreblanca (next to the Ciudad del Mar public school) and two in La Torreta III.