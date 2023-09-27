



Within a matter of just a few months, following its 500,000 euro refurbishment, the entrance to the former Customs facilities in the port of Torrevieja has been covered in graffiti.

The building is the only one that has survived among those that populated the port area following the start of construction work on the new ‘Paseo del Mar’ leisure centre.

Opened by the former President Ximo Puig, its appearance, now much more pristine and closer to how it was when it was built in the 1940s, has lost part of its lustre in recent months through pure vandalism and bad taste, its rear façade has been daubed in graffiti for several weeks.

According to the municipal ordinance, this type of graffiti is classified as a minor offense with penalties up to 750 euros. However, it is difficult to identify the perpetrators as they usually flee, despite the fact that this building stands in a central location, very close to the Paseo Vista Alegre, Plaza Waldo Calero and ‘los hippies’.

The Customs building now accommodates workers from the old Maritime Captaincy, whose headquarters were demolished, as were the old offices of the Generalitat and the old fishermen’s market, which, in the name of ‘progress’ also succumbed to the bulldozer.