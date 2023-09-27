



The current neighbourhood of Triana, despite being adjacent to Santa Justa, is one of the most undiscovered corners of the city. It is hardly frequented by visitors, despite it’s Civil War air raid shelter.

According to Cambiemos, it is virtually unknown, despite being in the city’s historic centre. It is also the most degraded area and the one, they say, that is in the greatest state of abandonment.

The neighbourhood of Triana, which in medieval times was the Jewish quarter of the city, is a small hamlet of low houses located on a slope between Mount San Miguel and the church of Santa Justa and Rufina. It is barely frequented, despite the regular opening to visitors of its Civil War air raid shelter.

To highlight the history of this traditional area, Cambiemos presented a motion to the plenary session on Thursday, that the Department of Historical Heritage dedicates a special issue of the magazine ‘Aurariola’ to the Orihuela Jewish quarter, as well as an exhibition on Jews, and that it also establishes a tourist route for people to get to know the neighbourhood.

Along the same lines, they request that a mosaic with images of Jewish culture (star of David, hamza, menorah, grapes) be placed at the entrances to the area.