



The Pink Ladies will be out in force once again as we approach International Breast Cancer awareness month. This year they will be holding their event on the 6th October, once again at Zenia Boulevard.

Both the Pink Ladies and the Pink Panthers will be there showing their support for all those who are fighting, those who have beaten, and those that lost the fight to this heinous disease, breast cancer.

The talented artists performing on the day will include Nikki G, Blues Brothers tribute, Chloe Leigh, Rebecca Holt and many others that are still to be confirmed.

So go along and show your support for the fight against breast cancer. You can even book an early detection screening test on the day with the Pink ladies, at a much reduced price.

REMEMBER – EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES