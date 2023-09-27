



Followers of Specsavers Ópticas’ social media channels voted on the picture they think best reflects and captures the essence of Spain in September. Kristine Aghasyan was selected as the winner, with the largest amount of likes and comments across their Instagram and Facebook pages. Kristine’s beautiful image depicts what she describes as a “romantic sunset”, seen through the rocks at La Mata in Torrevieja. This striking and well composed image encapsulates the rugged beauty of the Spanish coastal areas and the importance of the sea to the communities along the 4,964 kilometres of coastline. It was a firm favourite amongst the jury who shortlisted the entries and the voting public, getting over 300 likes and over 100 comments to win a landslide victory.

This talented photographer visited Specsavers Ópticas in Torrevieja to collect her prize from Optical Assistant Jeanette Hampson. She won a €100 Amazon voucher and a pair of designer sunglasses and chose a stylish pair of Aurora square sunglasses, with upswept eyes for a subtle cat-eye look.

She commented, “Many thanks to the organizers of the competition and the people who voted for my picture. I am very happy that I won and that although the competition featured images from all along the Costa Blanca, Costa de Sol and Mallorca, in the end my picture and my home of Torrevieja won.

This picture took a lot of effort to achieve. In my opinion, this picture really depicts the essence of Spain, because when you look at the picture, you see the hot summer evenings and colourful sunsets of Spain, the sea with its wonderful waves, gentle winds, and of course, the beautiful view, which you can endlessly admire and wish to be there.”

Lisa James from Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar was one of the three store directors to shortlist the top entries and commented, “I was very impressed with the high standard of entries we received for this years’ competition. There were 58 pictures submitted for us to judge and we thought they were so good, that we could only get the shortlist down to eight entries, before handing over to our followers to have their say and select the winner.

Thanks so much to everyone who submitted an entry and for everyone who took the time to vote. Kristine is a worthy winner and I would like to congratulate her on behalf of all of the team!”

Find out more about the optical group and book an eye test in your nearest store via their website www.specsavers.es

The image which captures the essence of Spain: Kristine Aghasyan wins Specsavers Ópticas’ Summer Photography Competition and is presented with her prize by Jeanette Hampson, Optical Assistant from Specsavers Ópticas Torrevieja

