breathtaking strokeplay;

impeccable timing;

and remarkable ability to score big runs.

All of this has helped Rohit to become one of the modern greats of the game.

A player with an amazing career

Born on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Rohit Sharma displayed his cricketing prowess from a young age. He burst onto the scene as a prodigious talent, making his debut for the Indian national team in 2007. While he initially faced some ups and downs in his early career, it was in 2013 that Rohit truly announced himself to the world.

On November 2, 2013, Rohit etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the first player to score a double century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). His blistering knock of 209 against Australia displayed his incredible range of strokes and ability to dominate opposition bowling attacks.

Since then, he has scored three double centuries in ODIs, cementing his status as a master of the limited-overs format.

A cricketer with exceptional skills

Rohit's batting style is a delight to watch. He possesses exceptional hand-eye coordination, which enables him to time the ball to perfection. His elegant strokeplay and wide range of shots make him a complete batsman. Whether it is playing through the covers with grace or launching the ball into the stands with sheer power, Rohit has the ability to adapt to different situations.

This also allows him to play according to the demands of the game.

Apart from his exploits in ODIs, Rohit has also excelled in Test cricket. After a successful opening stint in the longest format, he solidified his place as an opener in the Indian Test team. In 2019, he scored five centuries in the ICC World Test Championship, playing a crucial role in India’s rise to the top of the Test rankings.

His ability to anchor the innings and convert starts into big scores has been instrumental in India's success in Test matches.