



Guardamar based Katie Street and Redován’s José Luis Ruiz are showcasing alongside Punta Prima based Vincent Simone in a Christmas spectacular Variety show.

“The show stars Vincent Simone from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and his cast of dancers, which will be an extravaganza of dance, music and comedy,” said Katie.

Georgia born dance champion Katie, speaking exclusively to The Leader, said: “Hosting and singing at the event is world renowned and popular vocalist Lee Brady, along with the incredible Simon Marks, as a Peter Kay tribute.”

The Carlton Entertainment & Event Management show will bring Christmas to the Murcia area.

Guests will be treated to a glass of cava upon arrival and a pre- show buffet, prior to 3 hours of entertainment.

“A Christmas disco will follow, making this event the perfect Christmas party night out,” said Katie.

“We start work at Theatres on December 18 at Ona Hacienda Del Alamo Golf Resort, 30320; and December 19 at the Ona Hotel, Mar Menor, 30700,” added Katie.

Tickets can be booked online at https://buytickets.at/carltonentertainmentsandeventmanagement

or contact www.carltonentertainment.co.uk info@carltonentertainment.co.uk Tel 0044 7787 558546.

“It is a privilege for myself to be performing in the show, with José Luis Ruiz and Victoria Martin.

“Myself and José also perform for private parties, including weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and corporation events,” said Katie.