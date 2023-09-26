



Phlomis – a summer flowering shrub or perennial – is also known as Jerusalem sage, as the leaves are very similar to the herb, but have no scent and are not edible.

There are different variations, which all have a distinctive hooded flower that appear in whorls (spirals) around the stems. Most are yellow, but some flower in pink or mauve.

Grow phlomis in moist, but well draining-soil in full sun to partial shade, perfect for dry gardens as they are a drought tolerant plant – as such they will not tolerate wet winter.

Phlomis can be a little untidy in their shape, so cut the plants back in Spring to contain them. Feed fortnightly in summer with a general fertiliser.

However, leave the seed heads on, as they will provide ornamental value through winter.

They are propagated easily, either by division in Spring, or by taking cuttings. You can also save some of the seeds in Autumn.