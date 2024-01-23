The Department of Equality in Torrevieja has launched a photography contest “The legacy of our women”, whose objective is to promote equality between women and men, highlight the role of women, their struggle and progress made in the achievement of rights, for the benefit of an egalitarian society, promoting the social participation of citizens.
The presentation of works has already begun and will end on February 20, 2024.
The theme of the contest is the image of women in the 21st century, achievements, social advances, elimination of stereotypes, egalitarian attitudes between women and men, values contributed by women to social advancement.
Anybody over 16 years of age can participate, regardless of their place of residence, but the images must be original, previously unpublished, and only a single image can be submitted, in digital format, to the email address, serviciossociales.clopez@torrevieja.eu
. You must also include your personal details with the submission email, including name and surname, telephone number, e-mail, ID, date of birth, and the title of the photograph.
There are other ways in which you can submit your entry, which you can find on the official town hall website, Torrevieja.es.
Three photographs will be selected. The winning works will be presented on March 8 at the Women’s Gala, at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre. The participants who are awarded must be present at the awards ceremony, or delegate to a third person.
