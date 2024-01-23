



Businesses in Guardamar del Segura are invited to participate in the next commerce-led campaign, focussing on the month of love, February, and centred around Valentine’s.

The event will run from 1 to 14 February, and is aimed at improving commerce in the town, whilst offering consumers great offers and deals especially for the season.

More details as to what the residents and visitors can enjoy will be released once the application process is completed, but for now, if you run a business in Guardamar, you are encouraged to contact the town hall for the terms and conditions and get involved in sharing joy in the season of love.