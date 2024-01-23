



On Monday afternoon, in the celebration of the Ordinary Executive Committee of the month of January of the Partido Popular (PP) of Torrevieja, the new restructuring of the party began.

The local president, Eduardo Dolón, announced that he will continue to count on Rosario Martínez, as Secretary General, and María José Ruiz, as General Coordinator of the Party.

It also maintains the president of the Electoral Committee, José Manuel Pizana, and Joaquín Albaladejo as President of European, National and Regional Policy.

The Treasurer will continue to be Vicente Chazarra, and the heads of Local Structuring, Gema Cruz, and Electoral Contracts, José Lorenzo.

As a novelty, the five previously existing deputy secretaries have been modified to give more relevance to some areas and, to this end, 6 deputy secretaries have been created:

ORGANISATION: Includes everything related to the organisation of the headquarters, Affiliates, Study and Programs, Minutes, Electoral Action and Events, Electoral Mobilisation and Projects. The person in charge of this Deputy Secretariat of Organisation will now be Lola Sánchez Roca. SOCIAL POLICIES: This includes all the Health and Public Health, Animal Protection, NGOs and Citizen Participation, Family and Housing, Social Services and Women, Equality and LGTBYQ+ collective, Disability and Social Inclusion and the Elderly. All this will continue in the hands of Mamen Mateo, a person always linked to the social life of Torrevieja and who has done a great job in this area of the party. DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR PRODUCTIVE SECTORS AND TOURISM. This area deals with commerce, hospitality, markets, fairs and consumption, companies and industrial estate, fishing and tourism. A very important deputy secretary for the local economy, so they have returned this area to the person who already led it a few years ago and who demonstrated his ability to listen to this sector, doing a great job to help them, José Rubio. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF ECONOMY, FINANCE AND EMPLOYMENT. This deputy secretary is recovered to work on new fiscal support policies for citizens, as well as new measures to generate employment and help new entrepreneurs. For this they have counted on Domingo Paredes, as he is the ideal person to work in these areas that he knows very well. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF MUNICIPAL POLITICS. Here they have counted on Federico Alarcón to work in the areas of international residents, the district of La Mata, the entire area of municipal services (public roads, parks and gardens, urban cleaning, lighting, transport), urban planning, beaches, ports and nautical facilities and security and emergencies. The intention is to work to improve all the services we need to provide to our citizens. DEPUTY SECRETARY OF CITY DEVELOPMENT. In this area you will find festivals, culture, museums, habaneras, sports, education, youth and communication. They must work to improve education, cultural offer, preserve and promote festivals, and help Torrevieja to have activities for young people. In this deputy secretary they wanted to have Ricardo Recuero, a suitable person to work for these sectors.

In the coming weeks, the deputy secretaries will work with the leadership of the local PP to continue forming their teams and appointing their Executive and Area Secretaries to make this team as broad and representative as possible to continue, from the party, collaborating to improve the lives of the people of Torrevieja and the city.