



The Costa Blanca returns to the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid on Wednesday which will feature more municipalities than ever, a total of 33, that will be represented by their own staff, who will explain the opportunities that each location offers to travellers. Thus, the Provincial Council will act as an “umbrella” for the 141 municipalities that make up the province.

The president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, has revealed some of the keys to the strategy that the Alicante organisation will deploy at Fitur and which will be focused on accessibility, sustainability and innovation. It will also focus on strengthening air connectivity, both with traditional destinations and with other emerging markets, through new links.

The international event is being held from January 24 to 28 at IFEMA and it is expected that this year it will break its own record by bringing together 9,000 participating companies, 152 countries and 806 headline exhibitors.

The President of the Alicante Provincial Council has said that the Province will provide a team that will promote a complete cultural, environmental, sports, nautical, leisure and gastronomic offer from the 141 municipalities in the province. This was stated by the president,

“The good prospects that the sector shows in 2024 will allow us to take advantage of our presence at FITUR to close agreements with tour operators and show them our potential as an accessible, sustainable and innovative destination, qualities that are increasingly in demand by both visitors and by the agencies that provide the holiday packages,” he said.

The Costa Blanca will be represented by a record of 33 municipalities in person, each with its own staff at the counter, as well as some 60 locations that will hold various press conferences, presentations, tastings, and also presentations, both to the professionals and then during the weekend when it is open to the public.

The Fitur Screen will also promote the province as a destination for filming and audiovisual projects; and by FITUR SPORTS, whose purpose is to disseminate the potential of Alicante municipalities as sports destinations and venues for large events.

The director of the Provincial Tourism Board, José Mancebo, has said that the province “is a tourist destination on which many national and international markets have put their focus on the professionalism, quality and proposals of our sector, which allows us to continue drawing up plans and strategies that open us to new markets and thereby increase the arrival of tourists. Pérez adds that “we are at a time when the tourism industry shows the world its muscle and potential and we must lay the foundations for the consolidation of a sector in Alicante that acts as an economic engine for the rest of the Valencian Community.”