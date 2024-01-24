



During the 2023 financial year, Torrevieja Department of Sports has granted subsidies to individual athletes, sports clubs, associations and events amounting to 500,000 euro.

Councillor Diana Box said that the grants have been made to ensure that sport has the necessary resources to encourage the sporting participation of the general public, that the city ​​is a benchmark for sports tourism and that athletes are able to promote the name of Torrevieja across the whole of Spain.

The amounts that have been granted are as follows:

-Subsidies for sports clubs: Budget of 400,000 euros, 399,991 euros granted.

-Sports event subsidies: Budget of 75,000 euros, granted 34,993 euros.

-Local sports subsidies: Budget of 65,000 euros, granted 64,972 euros.

These grants have enabled 30 local clubs to take part in federated competitions as well as providing financial assistance with the organization of 18 sporting events in the city, including the City of Torrevieja Half Marathon.

In addition, a total of 71 athletes have benefited from a scholarship, allowing them to cover part of the expense incurred in the purchase of sports equipment, travel, etc.

The councillor said that every year the number of beneficiaries and applicants for subsidies increases and we are proud to be able to redistribute the money provided by the people of Torrevieja to their athletes and clubs.