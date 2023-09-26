



LA Manga Torrevieja CC duo Adam Alger and Ravi Panchal have been named in Spain’s squad for the T10 European Cricket Championships to be played at the Cartama Oval.

National Team coach Corey Rutgers has been hit with injuries ahead of games in September and October.

”It’s very exciting to be back again with a national team for the first time since February, having had a quieter programme after a very busy 2022,” said Corey.

“Due to injuries and unavailability, this year’s ECC T10 offers us the opportunity to look at some new talent and reward good performances domestically,” he said.

“Hassan Ali, Babar Khan, Robuil Khan and Ameer Hamzah earn their maiden ECC call up,” said Corey.

“There’s some familiar faces in the fold and there should be fun, with plenty of learning to be had.

“As the host nation it is always an honour to play live on the European Cricket Network, which will be going live to millions of households. We hope to put on an entertaining show,” added Corey.

Fixtures got underway on September 24/25, followed by a fixture date on October 20.

The 14 man squad consists of players from all areas of Spain. Nine players are from Cataluyna, including Yasir Ali, Hamza Saleem Dar, Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan and Muhammad Babar.

“Those players offer experience in this format at club or international level,” said Corey.

Babar Khan, Hamzah Ameer, Muhammad Atif and Hassan Ali have been rewarded for good performances against the Isle Of Man in February at La Manga, or for their efforts this season, with either bat or ball.

LA MANGA TORRE

La Manga players Adam Alger and Ravi Panchal will be travelling East to join the team and local boy Lorne Burns will be available for the evening games for “La Selección”. Madrid Based Rubuil Khan grabs a spot to give the bowling attack an additional pace option.

The team is captained by Daniel Doyle Calle in the absence of Christian Munoz Mills through injury.

The squad is completed by the strength and conditioning coach Alastair Priddle, National Team Manager Imran Malik and National team coach Corey Rutgers.

Spain started their campaign against France and Greece on September 25, with fixtures against the Isle of Man and the Czech Republic on September 26, in their 2023 group stage games at Cartama Oval, Malaga.

La Manga Torrevieja CCs 2023 season included fixtures against Sporting Alfas CC, Madrid CC, and Torre Pacheco CC in 40 overs league games.

VATICAN LIGHT OF TOUR

During the summer LMTCC hosted a Vatican Cricket team, St Peter’s CC, in a T20 game as part of their ‘Light of Tour’ of Spain.

“It was a very special group of players. We were very fortunate to host a group from the Vatican Cricket team in their mission to reunite people of all faiths, in the spirit of friendly competition of Cricket, the game we love,” said a spokesperson from LMTCC.