



Quote: ‘The Salinera fans, as well as our club, have had to suffer insults and continuous lack of respect by certain people (not all) in various towns that we have visited, or that have visited us’

SC TORREVIEJA CF ‘B’ 3rd Regional FFCV Derby fixture against CD Benijófar was suspended at half-time at the Gabriel Samper Municipal Stadium, following an alleged assault.

The Tercera FFCV clash came to a halt at the interval, due to an incident that was made public on the Salineros’ social networks, that has lead to an internal investigation.

It has been alleged a player from Torrevieja attacked a member of the Benijofar coaching staff, that lead to a brawl between both teams.

A statement from SC Torrevieja said: “Given the suspension of our subsidiary’s match against CD Benijófar, we want to express our deepest rejection of what we experienced in our Sports City this past Saturday.

“In the same way that we categorically condemn the attitude of who or who will initiate the confrontation on our part (and those who will continue it!).

“We must condemn the heated atmosphere that the visiting players/fans created and was aggravated by the first goal of our team leading to the break the totally unjustified attitude.

“Our Club will be in charge of taking internal measures, added to those taken by the Valencian Community Football Federation.

“But just as we are honest and impartial in the face of certain attitudes, we want the rest to be honest and impartial and not ‘sweep towards their House.’

“We want to add that the Salinera fans (as well as their teams, players, coaching staff and members of the Club) have always demonstrated their good behaviour and knowing how to be present at each visit, denying it or questioning it would be a lack of respect for the truth.

“What’s more, the Salinera fans, as well as our Club, have had to suffer insults and continuous lack of respect by certain people (not all) in various fiefdoms that we have visited or that have visited us.

“Highlighting the meetings with San Fulgencio, and without going any further.

“Away a few weeks ago precisely, with the same CD Benijófar, in the first round of La Nostra Copa with our first team.”