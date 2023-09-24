



Long overdue, but at long last Orihuela Department of Urban Solid Waste and Street Cleaning has made a substantial additional investment in garbage collection and street cleaning, the renewal and improvement of it’s service, with 2,555,000 euros of credit from liquid treasury reserves in order to alleviate the major deficiencies.

Residents of San Miguel de Salinas staged a protest on Thursday to demand that the Council reopens the Padre Jesús park in the town centre, a green area that has been closed to the public since September 2022 and, as part of the European Mobility Week celebrations, N332´s instructor, Mark Nolan, was joined by the electric scooter company, Hopp, at they began a tour of local schools to educate young people about the dangers, responsibilities, and requirements for riding, on this new form of urban mobility.