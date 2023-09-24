



Orihuela’s Health Society commemorated World Alzheimer’s Day at the Auditorium La Longa Orihuela city.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, and the Councillor of Health, Irene Celdrán attended the reading of a manifesto Thursday on the occasion.

No celebration of World Alzheimer’s Day was organised in Orihuela Costa, even though there are more cases of Alzheimers and Dementia on the coast.

Sadly, the aging population of the coast with Alzheimers, Dementia cannot access a specialist AFA Centre, there is no such centre in Orihuela Costa.

Local charities and Associations in the form of Volunteer heroes, do their best to support those in need of a little help, but most cannot offer qualified trained staff, who are desperately needed.

There are many residents who suffer from any of the 600 neurological conditions, who deserve a centre dedicated to their needs here in Orihuela Costa. Why are there no facilities for these residents? They pay their Suma and taxes !

According to the statistics, there are more residents suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia living permanently in Orihuela Costa than those living in Orihuela city and the 27 villages altogether.

Where can they go for help? Where do their Carers get the support they need as well as equipment to make their lives a little easier, they also need respite.

Bigastro, an independent town 8km from Orihuela has a dedicated Alzheimer’s and Dementia centre with only a population of…. ?

Mental health issues can be catered for in Orihuela city at two ADIEM centres 38km distant and one in Torrevieja 15km, but, there are no direct buses. People with long term mental health conditions, do not usually have their own transport, they rely on friends and neighbours.

Orihuela Costa needs an Alzheimer’s/Dementia Centre now! Anyone suffering from these long term conditions, should not have to travel to the otherside of Orihuela city or register at the AFA Centre in Torrevieja,

Orihuela Costa also needs an ADIEM Centre for those suffering from Mental Health issues.

The Mayor stated, “Every year, September 21, the Valencian community in Spain celebrates World Alzheimer’s Day, a great opportunity to make ourselves heard, claiming the needs detected at national level by CEAFA and the Valencian Federation, FEVAFA, but very especially publicly demanding the essential improvements that we need in the Valencian Community for all families affected by dementia. We need progress now, we need Alzheimer’s to be a priority because the condition is increasing, but the means to address it are not.

The text was read in which the improvement of services and care for people suffering from Alzheimer’s was read, such as their families and carers”.

We can join this movement, invite the Mayor and Councillor for Health to Orihuela Costa, to give a presentation to the residents on the coast, to update everyone with the current status of the Health and Welfare system within the Orihuela region, including Alzheimer’s and Dementia plus those with any other neurological and mental issues.

Hopefully, they can give assurances that they will build the centres urgently needed to reassure the residents their long term future needs will be catered for, thus not causing more stress which in turn creates more health problems to be dealt with by the medical professionals, who are already overstretched in Orihuela Costa.