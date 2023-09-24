



Yesterday was our Championship Day for September. We had a field of 80 players competing on our home course La Serena. We can’t say anything about the weather other than it was fantastic for golf with a gentle breeze and 28 degrees. These days do not run themselves and we are indebted to a team of people who all work together to make the event such a success. The competitions committee under the guidance of Camillus Fitzpatrick and ably assisted by Philip Mountford, Alan Cambell and Terry Fitzgerald. Thank you and well done. To the golf shop with Jose, Jean and Michael all working efficiently together. To Vanessa, Marijose, Vanessa and Gloria in the bar and restaurant muchos gracias por todo. The course management team led by Miguel, you have turned the course around and it is in prime condition once again, ole!

The Crystal winners, Cat I, Camillus Fitzpatrick 38, Mark Palmer 35 and Tony Burns 35. Points Cat II, Hugh Walsh 37, Pat Coyne 36 and Ida Jensen 35 Medals, Cat I Gareth Conroy 74 and Alan Campbell 74. Cat II, Pat Coyne 67 and John Aitchison 69. Cat III, Terry Lewis 70 and Michael Parry 70. Golf prizes, Nick Brooks, Kevin Fitzpatrick and Kenny McGeehan. Cat I Nick Brooks 41, Alan Ewing 39 and Beverley Buckley 39. Cat II, Carmel McShea 42, Peter Wyatt 39 and Ian Sadler 36.

Results of the day, the NTP’s.No matter how often we say do not put your name down for the nearest the pin if you are not staying, people still insist on putting their name and thus eliminating the opportunity for others to win a prize. Also refrain from writing comments on the marker. Cat. III Peter Wyatt, Yvette McGeehan and Gil O’Donovan 36. Cat II, Peter Dunne 36, Steve Hodgett 36 and Tony Burns 35. Cat I. Pauvla Serakova, Gareth Conroy and Martin O’Reilly 36. The gross was won by Denis McCormack 30. Second overall with 39 Gordon Richie Heaton and the winner with 41 points Kevin Russell. Again, a big thank you to George Thomas our captain for his entertaining quips and the recovery of the lost Vokey wedge. Well done to all the winners and congratulations to so many who remained behind to honour those who won a prize.

An opportunity for any society out there who are looking to play competitive match play across the greater Alicante area. We have a limited number of spaces available for teams of 8 players who might wish to join the tournament. Courses included this year were Los Colinas, Vistabella, Alicante, El Saler, Villaitana, Bonalba, ElPlantio, El Bosque, La Marquesa and Font de Llop. The entry fee per match is 300 euro for 8 players, not too bad. Please contact John O’Brien if you are interested.

If you would like information on entering a team in any of the federation events why not send an e-mail to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com or call 615466398