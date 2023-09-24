



We are coming to the final stages now. All semi finals have been played with the exception of the Mens Pairs which are Sunday 24th.

In the Mixed Rinks, Graham Richardson, William Miller, Darren Reynolds & Carole Donnellan (Country Bowls) have made it through to the final & will play Dave Morrison, Andy Miles, Debbie Perryman & Sue Bosworth (Greenlands) on Monday at 2pm.

In the Mixed Triples, Sheila Westwood, Paul Durham & Freddie Willey (Vistabella) will play Pete Bonsor, Lisa Bonsor & Peta Rhodes. The final will be played on Tuesday 26th at 10am.

The Mixed Pairs final will be contested by Sabrina & Russell Marks (Emerald Isle) and Darren Reynolds & Carole Donnellan (Country Bowls) on Sunday 24th at 2pm.

The Ladies Pairs final is an all Emerald Isle affair, Sue Elvin & Jackie Fenty will play Mary Dyer & Sabrina Marks on Monday 25th at 10am.

At the same time the final of the Mens Pairs will take place.

The 2 Premier events are the Ladies & Mens Singles. The finals of both will take place Tuesday 26th at 2pm.

In the Ladies Singles Peta Rhodes (Greenlands) will play Mary Dyer (Emerald Isle)

In the Mens Singles Pete Bonsor (Greenlands) will play Dave Morrison (Greenlands)

The images are of the ladies and gents singles finalists