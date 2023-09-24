



So far in this series, we have explained that the new Animal Welfare Law coming into force in September covers much more than just insurance, and the basic rules for dog owners. This week, we will give a bullet point list of some of the key requirements for cat owners.

Many of the rules relating to owning a cat are the same as for dogs, but there are also a few differences. There are also different rules relating to cat colonies, or “street cats”. In the most basic overview, you must look after animals, care for their wellbeing, make sure they are healthy, and happy.

Cats should be integrated into the family nucleus, in good health and hygiene.

Breeding may only be carried out by persons responsible for the activity of breeding companion animals registered as such in the corresponding Registry.

All cats must be identified by microchip and must be surgically sterilised before six months of age, except those registered in the Register of Companion Animal Breeders.

The loss of a pet animal due to death must be accompanied by a document proving that it was cremated or buried by an officially recognised company.

Cats cannot be mutilated or subjected to permanent body modifications. The only exception to this is the identification systems by marking the ear of community cats and those necessary for therapeutic reasons to guarantee their health or to limit or cancel their reproductive capacity.

Similar to dogs, cats cannot be kept on terraces, balconies, rooftops, storage rooms, basements, patios and similar or vehicles.

A cat cannot be left home alone, unsupervised, for more than three consecutive days.

Local authorities must monitor cats to ensure compliance, with a particular interest in ensuring that domesticated cats do not breed with street cats.

A cat which goes outside the home without supervision is considered a “prowling” cat under the legislation.

Feline colonies, or street cats, have protection in Spain under the Animal Welfare Law, and must be allowed to live in peace. The local authorities are responsible for their welfare.

The intention of the rules regarding feline colonies is to gradually reduce their population over time, whilst allowing them to live a harmonious life in the meantime.

Street cats must be microchipped and registered by local authorities, and their sterilisation will be mandatory.

Remember, the actual rules are more complex and more detailed, and you can read the full legislation, translated into English, at animalwelfarelaw.es, including a simple list of basic rules for dog and cat owners, and for street cats. Next week, we will talk about fines.