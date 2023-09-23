



It’s taken ten years but after a decade of stagnation, in an effort to keep up to date with the needs of its residents and visitors, Orihuela City Council has updated the Orihuela Costa street map on its official website.

The update of the map has been possible thanks to the collaboration between the Department of Statistics and the IT department of the Oriolano town and now, with the update, residents, tourists and professionals now have access to accurate and updated information that will assist in their work and daily lives.

The new digital plans, available in PDF format, offer a wide range of essential functionalities. Users can easily search for individual streets and, even more useful, locate portal numbers, which will prove invaluable to postmen and parcel companies operating in the area. Additionally, these features will be very useful for other professionals such as taxi drivers and tourist offices who depend on accurate information to provide their services.

One of the most important aspects of this update is in respect of the Orihuela coast, which is home to numerous urbanisations. These constantly growing areas require an updated street map that accurately reflects the expansion and evolution of the municipality.

The street map includes a general plan of the Oriola coast and 38 plans of the different coastal urbanizations, such as Cabo Roig, Playa Flamenca, Las Ramblas, La Florida and Villamartín.

The street maps of the Orihuela coast can be found in the Coastal Department tab on the Orihuela Council website www.orihuela.es