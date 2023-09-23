



Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun, a UK TV company, have been filming at the San Fulgencio Men’s Shed, and chatting with some of the members, to discuss what the Men’s Shed means to them.

Various projects that the Men’s Shed carry out in support of the community of San Fulgencio, were also discussed.

Members have been working on a special project to build a raised garden for a 9 year old boy, named Mason, who has cerebral palsy.

On the 13th September Mason was filmed visiting the Men’s Shed to see his raised garden for the first time, he planted his first plant, and chatted about what he would like to grow.

The excited look on Mason’s face stirred up a few emotions amongst those present, especially when he thanked everyone for making the raised garden.

He has promised that the first tomatoes that he grows will be given to San Fulgencio’s Men’s Shed.

A Men’s Shed is a place of skill sharing, social interaction, and support in a friendly and inclusive environment, which assists in keeping members fitter both mentally and physically.

Membership is open to everyone, who lives in the municipality of San Fulgencio. Come along and chat with us, you don’t need any special skills to become a member.

It’s understood that the TV programme will be shown on channel 5, on UK television, sometime in the new year.