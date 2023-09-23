



On Friday morning, the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, along with the Councilor for Sports, Diana Box, and several councillors met with representatives of the company Orthem, and the architect, Miguel Antonio Mateo, at the start of work on the new La Mata municipal sports hall, which will occupy a strategic location close to the N-332.

Highly demanded by residents, the execution period for the works is 18 months, although the mayor said that he hoped it can be completed ahead of schedule.

The new La Mata pavilion, costing more than 5 million euros, will be a multipurpose pavilion where different sports modalities be played on its first floor. It will also allow social and cultural activities to be hosted in the ground floor, thus responding to the growing demand for areas for both sports and social uses in the area. The pavilion will have capacity for 400 people with a seating area of ​​almost 200 seats.

The La Mata pavilion will cater for indoor soccer, volleyball, handball, basketball and badminton, with the transversal layout allowing several simultaneous events. The building will be equipped with two team locker rooms and two referee locker rooms, an outdoor lobby, a cafeteria and two multipurpose rooms.