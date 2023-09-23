



Individual properties in the Entrenaranjos de Orihuela urbanisation will now receive their letters in the private mailboxes in each of their homes rather than the communal boxes in the multi-home repositories.

This has been confirmed by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), which has already communicated its decision to the Orihuela City Council. This will mean that in future, more than 2,000 homes and businesses in the area, where more than 1,800 people are registered, will receive their letters door to door, no longer subjected to the inconvenience of collecting them from a multi-home mailbox.

The CNMC has ordered the State Postal and Telegraph Company to begin delivering postal items to homes within a period of no more than 15 days from the notification of the resolution, dated September 20.

However, there are still many urbanisations in Orihuela that are unable to receive mail at their homes. Here are also some areas of the Oriola coast, such as La Regia and La Zenia , whose residents must still go to the Playa Flamenca Post Office for their letters as they do not have multi-home mailboxes.