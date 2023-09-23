



The Swiss under-16 team are the champions of the Costa Cálida Supercup that was held last week at Pinatar Arena, beating Scotland in the final (4-1).

The Swiss team won their first semi-final against Poland and in the final, despite falling a goal behind, they went on to score a comfortable win.

In the match for third and fourth place, Poland beat a combative Faroe Islands.

More than 1,000 people were able to watch the four matches of the Costa Cálida Supercup under-16 live and follow the developments of some of the most promising players on the international scene.

The four teams participating in the Costa Cálida Supercup have generated more than 500 rooms in the Mar Menor and San Pedro del Pinatar area in the five days that the event lasted.

The Costa Cálida Supercup will continue from October 8 to 14 with the under-19 tournament that will feature Scotland, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland and the Faroe Islands.