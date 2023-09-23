



On Sunday, 17th September 2023 the congregation of Salt Church in Los Montesinos, celebrated their four-year anniversary. In April 2019 they purchased what had been a large iron works manufacturing warehouse and set about transforming it into the Church it is today.

The body of people meeting as Salt Church for the last four years, has been in existence on the Costa Blanca since 1988, and was first registered as a Christian Church in 1991 over 32 years ago!

Pastor Chris Knight was overwhelmed by the task presented to him in December 2017 when Salt Church had no option but to move from a rented building in Torrevieja and search for new premises. Thanks to the commitment and generosity of church members a permanent building was purchased.

Pastor Chris stated “I am amazed at how the building has been transformed. Salt Church is an international, English speaking, thriving place of worship able to seat over 500 people. We have staging and a praise and worship band, sound and lighting system, and a large coffee lounge. Our latest acquisition is an industrial, stainless-steel kitchen enabling us to reach out into the local community, with courses such as ‘Alpha – Questions of Life’, Women´s events, Men´s Breakfasts and conferences.”

He added “I shouldn’t be amazed, particularly when it has all been achieved thanks to God, who has been leading us every step of the past four years. Salt Church has had many challenges, particularly Covid, but now we can stream online enabling more people to join the Sunday services and hear the Good News of Jesus Christ. We also donate food monthly to local foodbanks who are doing an excellent job supporting needy families”.

He concluded “This four-year celebration is an opportunity to praise and thank God, recognising how far we have come and what we are here to do in the future!”

Salt Church contact info:

e-mail: info@saltchurch.es

Online: www.saltchurch.es

Facebook: @saltchurchspain