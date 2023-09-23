



Montgo golf Society played a Medal competition for the MGS Decanter sponsored by our founder member Neil Carter. Thank you very much Neil.

We had one member returning today after a long absence Ian Bonser. Welcome back Ian. Today’s winner was our handicap Secretary Sue Burman with a net 72. Taking second place for the second year in a row was our treasurer Geoff Wilcock who had a net 73. In third place was Heiko Schram with a net 75. We had two nearest the pin prizes on offer today on the 3rd & 16th Holes and taking home the spoils was Nigel Siddall & Caz Welch. We had no two’s today, so our stock of coveted Mongo Balls remains intact.

Next week’s competition is Rose Bowl Medal competition sponsored by The Society. We look forward to seeing you all again next week. Members are requested to confirm their attendance by midnight on Sunday 24th. Members that also wish to play on the 13th October and who have not already informed the handicap secretary please book in no later than Wednesday evening. Sorry for all the inconvenience but it’s to overcome the restrictions that Oliva have imposed upon us.