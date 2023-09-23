



21.09.23 – The venue for this week’s match was at the Altorreal golf course, where the members of the La Marina Golf Society met to play for the Mike Barbour Memorial Trophy. With the addition of some new members and some old friends, a Texas Scramble game was a brilliant way for all the members to have a great time and play some golf of course.

The winners on countback were Dave Sligtham, Sven Foerland, Jeff Wiszniewski and Tony Moore. With Bill Allen, Sue Roberts Lyall, Howard Bridges and Mark Haythorne taking second place. In third place were Iain Lyall, Dave Freeman, Jimmy Scott and Mike Green.

Nearest the pin winners were as follows, on hole 5 Jimmy Scott, for hole 8 was Sarah McCabe and for hole 10 was Howard Bridges. A big thank you to all those who took part and for making it a great day out.