



The Councilor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez, announced the award of grants totalling 74,131 euros, to associations and charities of for the year 2023.

She spoke of “the importance of and commitment to supporting the projects of such local groups, because their work is essential for the many hundreds of people who need their services.”

During this current allocation, the associations and charities benefiting from the subsidy are: Adeem Sentit Fundación de la Comunitat Valenciana for its project “A social club for people with serious mental illness, and their families.” Association of Relatives of Patients with Alzheimer’s and other dementias “Miguel Hernández” (AFA) for its project “Preventive stimulation service (SERPRE)”.

Other beneficiaries have been the Spanish Red Cross and its “Family intervention with children at risk” project and “Renacer” the regional Association to help drug addicts which deals with young people and/or adolescents at risk of abuse and/or addiction in addictive behaviours” project.

The fifth beneficiary entity is Recicla Alicante for North-South development cooperation, with its project “The new social vaccine”. Other associations that have benefited are Asociación Libertea and its project “Comprehensive care for people with autism spectrum disorder and family” and the Adis Association of people with functional diversity.

A total of seven non-profit groups and associations will have municipal support this year through the Social Welfare area to be able to carry out different projects, which represents “a great opportunity for Orihuela to be able to demonstrate their exceptional work”.