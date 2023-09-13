



The Portuguese under-17 team has won the Costa Cálida Supercup that was held last week at Pinatar Arena, after winning all three of their matches, defeating England, Spain and Morocco.

The team, managed by Joao Santos, showed its superiority from the first day, emerging as champion after achieving three victories in their three games.

The Portugal player Geovany Quenda, was nominated as the Best Player of the tournament.

England were by no means disgraced, however, finishing finished second in a hard-fought competition. They took the runners-up position by beating Spain in the last match of the tournament. Spain finished in third with the Moroccan team fourth but showing great potential especially in the first two days.

More than 3,000 people were able to watch the six matches live and to follow the developments of some of the most promising players on the international scene. In addition, all the tournament matches were televised live, projecting the image of the Region of Murcia and Pinatar Arena as one of the world’s leading football destinations.

The four teams participating in the Costa Cálida Supercup generated more than 1,000 rooms in the Mar Menor and San Pedro del Pinatar area in the nine days that the event lasted.

The Costa Cálida Supercup will continue next week (from September 17 to 23) with the under-16 competition that will see the participation of Scotland, Poland, Switzerland and the Faroe Islands.